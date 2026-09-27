Israel's foreign minister announced the revocation of diplomatic status for Dutch officials in the occupied West Bank

The decision follows the Netherlands' initiation of sanctions on goods from Israeli settlements

JERUSALEM: Israel’s foreign minister said on Sunday that the diplomatic accreditation of Dutch officials based in the occupied West Bank would be revoked, after the Netherlands began enforcing sanctions on goods from Israeli settlements. The diplomats have seven days to hand over their Israeli-issued diplomatic papers, Gideon Saar posted on X, adding: “After this period, the diplomatic privileges and immunities granted to them by the State of Israel will expire.”