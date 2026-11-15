The Israeli military said it demolished a 35-meter-long Hezbollah tunnel in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon

Israeli jets also conducted strikes in the outskirts of Al-Qantara and Kfar Tebnit, Lebanon’s NNA reported

LONDON: The Israeli military said on Sunday it demolished a 35-meter-long Hezbollah tunnel in the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Zoun. Troops from the military’s 300th “Baram” Regional Brigade discovered the tunnel during operations in the area, the military said in a statement on X. It said the tunnel contained two rooms used as living quarters by Hezbollah operatives. Combat engineers from the Yahalom unit inspected the tunnel before blowing it up, the military said. It also released footage it said showed the demolition. Elsewhere in southern Lebanon, Israeli fighter jets struck the outskirts of Al-Qantara and then Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatiyeh district, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported. Israeli warplanes also flew at low altitude over Tyre and surrounding towns, the agency said. The operations came despite a US-brokered framework agreement that Lebanon and Israel signed in June, setting out security arrangements for a phased deployment of Lebanese troops and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. The deal also provides for reconstruction and economic recovery, but its implementation has faced obstacles, including Hezbollah’s refusal to disarm — Israel’s conditions to withdraw from territory it occupies in Lebanon. The UN Interim Force in Lebanon, or UNIFIL, said on Nov. 11 that it continued to monitor daily Israeli violations in the south despite a decline in the intensity of fighting since the June ceasefire. Those violations included the establishment of military positions and roads, as well as military operations, explosions, airstrikes and artillery fire, the peacekeeping force said.