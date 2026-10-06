The alert is based on intelligence regarding Hamas’s intentions to carry out attacks

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Gazans would pay a ‘heavy price’ if Israeli forces were harmed

JERUSALEM: Israel's defense minister on Tuesday said he had put the military on high alert before the anniversary of Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, warning Gazans would pay a "heavy price" if forces were harmed. The office of Defense Minister Israel Katz said the instruction came "in light of intelligence regarding Hamas's intentions to attempt to carry out attacks and terror operations against our forces in Gaza on that day". "If, heaven forbid, our forces are harmed, the ones who will pay the heavy price will be Hamas and the population of Gaza -- beyond all proportion," the statement added. Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack was the deadliest day in Israel's history, resulting in the deaths of 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. Militants also dragged 251 hostages into Gaza, 44 of them already dead. In response, Israel launched a military offensive that has left most of Gaza in ruins and killed more than 74,200 people, according to Gaza's health ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations. Since a ceasefire was declared last October, Israeli forces have killed more than 1,440 people in Gaza, according to the ministry. On Monday, during a state ceremony to mark three years since the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there would be "no Hamas rule in Gaza" and vowed to continue targeting anyone who was involved in the attack or who held hostages.