Israel’s long-standing protocol allows a hijacked passenger plane to be shot down if it is deemed a threat to a high-value target

DUBAI: Israel was prepared to shoot down a FlyDubai passenger plane carrying more than 150 Israelis after the captain was attacked in the cockpit, CBS News reported on Monday, citing two Israeli sources familiar with the incident. Israel has a long-standing procedure for potential 9/11-style attacks involving passenger aircraft, under which a rogue plane approaching the country could be shot down to prevent it from hitting a high-value target. The decision would ultimately have to be made by the prime minister, with such action considered a means of preventing potentially hundreds of deaths. “Shooting down the passenger jet would be considered better than many hundreds being killed if a rogue plane slammed into Israel's prominent Azrieli buildings, the airport or another ‘high-value target’,” sources told CBS News. The Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight plunged about 14,000 feet after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain and attempted to take control of the aircraft. Israeli fighter jets were scrambled after attempts to contact the cockpit failed, and Israeli airspace was closed. The jets were later recalled after the plane turned toward Saudi Arabia, where Saudi fighter jets were also deployed. The captain and passengers eventually overpowered the co-pilot, allowing the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.