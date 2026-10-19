Eight suspects arrested in connection with West Bank violence

Suspects’ identities have not been revealed

TEL AVIV: Israeli police said on Monday they have arrested eight suspects as part of an investigation into violent ‌incidents ‌in the ‌West Bank over the weekend, including attacks on an American photojournalist and European diplomats in separate incidents. The police ‌did ‌not identify the ‌suspects. Masked Israeli ‌settlers were filmed on Friday assaulting Washington Post photojournalist ‌Heidi Levine, who was covering a Palestinian olive harvest. European diplomats and a French mayor were attacked on Saturday by settlers in another incident.