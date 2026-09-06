Jerusalem: The Israeli military said on Sunday it was carrying out strikes in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched drones at its soldiers, and urged residents of the town of Arab Salim to evacuate. “Terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organisation launched two drones towards IDF soldiers operating in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon... In response, the IDF is now striking in southern Lebanon,” the military said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of Israeli soldiers wounded.