The Mandali border crossing with Iran will be temporarily closed from Friday for technical assessments

Discussions between Iraq and the US are ongoing regarding the impact of closing border crossings on Iraq's economy

CAIRO: Iraq reopened the Sheeb border crossing with Iran on Tuesday morning after closing it last month amid US pressure to isolate Tehran. The Iraqi government initially shut down the Al-Sheeb crossing in Missan province in October as part of efforts to review security and install detection equipment to stop smuggling. The reopening follows Iraq’s completion of technical requirements and necessary procedures, ensuring the smooth movement of travellers and goods, according to Alaa al-Waeli, the head of Iraq’s Border Ports Authority. Meanwhile, the authority announced that the Mandali border crossing with Iran will be temporarily closed starting Friday for maintenance. The decision comes as Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein noted US demands for Baghdad to close most crossings with neighboring Iran, acknowledging ongoing discussions with Washington. Two political sources indicated that the US aims to increase economic pressure on Tehran. The closure of the Sheeb crossing had previously sparked tensions between the central government and local authorities in Missan, leading to protests over the disruption of a key route. In September, Baghdad had temporarily closed several crossings with Iran after determining that an unclaimed drone attack on a Saudi pipeline originated from near Al-Sheeb. Pro-Iran armed groups in the region have supported Tehran, engaging in numerous attacks on US bases.