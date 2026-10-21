The closure will remain in effect until further notice to reassess security arrangements at the crossing

The Sheeb crossing is a major entry point for goods and travelers between Iraq and Iran

BASRA: Iraq has ​closed the busy Sheeb border crossing with Iran to review security and install detection equipment to stop the smuggling of prohibited materials, ‌an Iraqi ‌border official ​said ‌on ⁠Wednesday. Sheeb ​would be ⁠closed to passengers, vehicles and commercial trucks until further notice, two other sources at the crossing said. Iraq ⁠ordered the closure ‌of ‌another crossing with ​Iran, Shalamcheh, ‌in September as a ‌precaution after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, two security sources said at ‌the time. Riyadh said the drones had been ⁠launched ⁠from Iraq. The current security measures at Sheeb are weak and inadequate, the Iraqi border crossings official told Reuters.