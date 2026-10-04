Mohsen ⁠Paknejad has been the oil minister of the OPEC member country since August 2024

Communications deputy in ⁠the president’s office said Paknejad resigned for ​personal reasons “a long ‌time ago”

DUBAI: Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has resigned for ​personal reasons, and Hamid Bovard, chief executive of the government-owned National Iranian Oil Company, will be acting minister, state media said on Sunday. Mohsen Paknejad, ‌oil minister ‌of the ​OPEC ‌member ⁠country since ​August 2024, ⁠resigned as the seven-month-old war between Iran and the US hasput pressure on the country’s economy. Mehdi Tabatabaei, communications deputy in ⁠the president’s office, told state ‌TV ‌that Paknejad resigned for ​personal reasons “a long ‌time ago” and his ‌resignation was accepted by President Masoud Pezeshkian at Paknejad’s insistence. “With acceptance of Mohsen Paknejad’s resignation ‌by Dr. Pezeshkian, Hamid Bovard has been appointed ⁠as ⁠acting oil minister,” Tabatabaei saidearlieron Sunday, according to state media. Before news of his resignation, Paknejad was quoted by state media as saying “revenues of the oil that we have sold are still coming and that ​will continue ​God willing.”