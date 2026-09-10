إيران-أزمة/شحن (مستعجل):وكالة: إيران تعلق رسوما على السفن الأجنبية الناقلة لمنتجات الطاقة من وإلى البلاد

DUBAI: Iran has temporarily suspended a 10 percent ​charge on freight fees for foreign vessels carrying imported or exported oil, gas and liquid petroleum products to ‌and from ‌Iran, the ​semi-official ‌Fars ⁠news ​agency reported on ⁠Thursday. A US naval blockade has sharply disrupted the country’s seaborne oil exports. The presidential legal ⁠deputy ordered the ‌collection ‌to stop until ​the government ‌approves and publishes ‌a list of products subject to the charge, Fars said. Fars said ‌the charge had increased the cost ⁠of ⁠transporting oil, gas and liquid products, and suspending the levy could reduce transportation costs and encourage foreign fleets to carry goods to or from Iran.