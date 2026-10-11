Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary says US response to Iran's 7 conditions 'insufficient'

Mohsen Rezaei stresses need for Washington to clarify outstanding issues unclear to Tehran

DUBAI: The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said ‌that ‌the United States’ ‌reply to Iran’s seven conditions to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz was “insufficient,” ‌Iranian ‌state media reported ‌on ‌Sunday. Washington needs to clarify the issues ‌that remain unclear to Tehran, Iran’s security chief added.