Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that the wars of aggression have caused significant harm to nature that transcends national borders

He called for international solutions to address the environmental crises stemming from regional conflicts

PARIS: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday urged countries to condemn what he called “ecocide” in the Middle East caused by “wars of aggression.” Pezeshkian said the conflicts in Gaza and the wider Middle East had inflicted a significant toll on nature that extended beyond borders and required “international solutions.” “What has occurred in our region as a result of wars of aggression is ecocide, or environmental genocide, and it must be condemned,” Pezeshkian told a nature summit in Armenia attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.