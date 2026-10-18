Mehrdad Akhlaghi appointed as Iran’s new defense minister

Appointment follows the death of the previous minister

Tehran: Iranian lawmakers on Sunday approved Mehrdad Akhlaghi as the country’s new defense minister, replacing his predecessor who was killed on the first day of the war with the United States. “Members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly today gave vote of confidence to Mehrdad Akhlaghi, the nominee for minister of defense and armed forces logistics,” state television reported, nearly eight months after the initial US-Israeli strikes that sparked the conflict.