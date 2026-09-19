Hossein Pedaran was executed for allegedly aiding Israel with missile site information

The judiciary did not specify the date of arrest or trial

Tehran: Iran’s judiciary announced on Saturday the execution of a man accused of providing information about Iranian missile sites to Israeli intelligence. “The death penalty was carried out against Hossein Pedaran, who had provided the Mossad with information on missile sites in Isfahan province” in central Iran, judicial authorities said, without saying when he was arrested or put on trial.