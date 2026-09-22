US is set to intensify sanctions on Iran’s aviation sector

The airline confirmed no official instructions for halting flights to Istanbul, Baku, and Najaf

TEHRAN: Iran’s national airline on Tuesday said it had not received any ban on serving neighboring countries, a day before US sanctions are due to be tightened against the Iranian aviation sector. “Iran Air has not received any notification or official instruction from the civil aviation authorities of Turkiye, the Republic of Azerbaijan, or Iraq regarding a halt or suspension of the airline’s flights to Istanbul, Baku and Najaf,” the company said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA. Earlier this month the US blacklisted the Iranian aviation sector and threatened sanctions against any organization working with Iran’s airlines. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that Iranian airlines would face difficulties operating as of Wednesday under the weight of American sanctions. “All the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” Bessent told CNBC in an interview. It is not immediately clear what will change in practice as of Wednesday, given that the Iranian aviation sector has already been targeted for years by various sanctions. Iran has 27 airlines, most of which operate domestic routes. Iran Air, the national carrier, and Mahan Air, a private company, are the two main providers operating international routes, mainly to neighboring countries but also to Russia and China. On Monday, Georgia barred Iranian carriers from its land, while Iranian airline Mahan said it suspended service to Turkiye at the request of the Turkish government. Two Iraqi sources told AFP that Baghdad would suspend flights by Iranian airlines following the US Treasury’s announcement. The restrictions further complicate the ability of Iranians to travel abroad or return to their country. Israeli-American strikes on Iran at the end of February had already led to the complete closure of its airspace. Traffic has partially resumed since then, but only Iranian carriers allow passengers to leave Iran.