A ballistic missile launched by the Yemeni Iran-backed militia hit the runway at Aden shortly after civilian flights had taken off

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi condemns the attacks as fighting continues across several fronts

DUBAI: The Houthi militia launched ballistic missiles and exploding drones at key Yemeni airports on Wednesday. An attack on Aden airport took place just after two civilian flights had taken off, the transport ministry said.The missile struck the runway in the morning leading to an explosion and plumes of smoke rising into the sky, Al-Arabiya reported.The militia also attacked Al-Rayyan airport in the southern city of Al-Mukalla, a spokesman for Yemen’s armed forces said.“The Houthis used missiles and drones to target a military base housing forces from the coalition at Al-Rayyan airport,” a military official told AFP. The transport ministry said the attack on Aden was the fourth time that the facility had been hit in the recent fighting. Flights that were preparing to depart were canceled and the airport was evacuated.No one was injured in either of the attacks but the ministry condemned the Houthis for risking the safety of civilians and damaging vital infrastructure. In Taiz, where the Houthis have encircled much of the city, the militia targeted a factory a day after they hit a residential area killing two teenage girls.Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi said the latest attacks revealed the true nature of “this terrorist organization, which uses civilians' lives, people's interests and regional security as tools for blackmail.” Yemen’s civil war resumed in recent months after the collapse of a 2022 truce with the Houthis launching attacks on forces from the internationally recognized government. The militia has also attacked civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including deadly strikes on Riyadh’s main international airport.