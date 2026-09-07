NEW YORK: Fresh attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis across several frontlines have set off increasingly intense clashes that risk expanding the conflict, the UN special envoy for Yemen said on Monday, calling the development “extremely alarming.” Hans Grundberg added that reports of civilians killed and injured, families displaced and civilian infrastructure damaged are “deeply troubling.” He warned that a return to sustained, large-scale fighting would carry grave consequences for civilians and further complicate the path toward a political settlement. “Yemen has already endured more than a decade of conflict,” he said, adding that a resumption of major hostilities would make an already difficult political track even harder to pursue. The envoy said Yemenis’ demands for security, functioning institutions and a future beyond war require a credible political process addressing the political, security and economic roots of the conflict. He called on all parties to cease hostilities immediately, exercise maximum restraint, and make full use of existing mechanisms, including the UN’s Military Coordination Committee, to prevent further escalation. Grundberg said all sides must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. He added that he would continue engaging directly with the parties to contain the escalation and preserve space for dialogue, calling on regional and international actors to use their influence to support a return to negotiations.