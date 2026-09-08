Saudi authorities say a wave of attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia has wounded 73 people.

A spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said the rebels targeted “civilian and economic facilities” Tuesday in the Saudi cities of Abha’s Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait.

Saudi Arabia’s military coalition said Tuesday attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia had injured 73 civilians, including women and children, and vowed to take measures to counter the group. Coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki described the Houthi escalation and attempts to target Saudi territory and infrastructure as “dangerous,” saying they demonstrated the group’s “hostile and irresponsible” approach. Maliki said the latest attacks targeted civilian and economic sites in the Saudi cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, resulting in 73 civilian injuries. He accused the Houthis of deliberately targeting Saudi national infrastructure and civilian facilities, calling the attacks a violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and a direct threat to the safety of its citizens and residents. Maliki said the coalition’s joint forces would take all necessary operational measures to deter the Houthis and confront what he described as their hostile approach. “The necessary measures and procedures” would also be taken to respond to the sources of the threat and neutralize the danger they pose, he said.