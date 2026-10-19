HOMS: Overnight visitor numbers at tourism accommodation facilities in Homs province rose 40 percent during this summer season compared with last year, driven by increased demand in the western countryside, Syria’s tourism director, Nizar Al-Taweel, said. The province recorded 26,494 overnight visitors, while Krak des Chevaliers received 23,285 visitors. Dining establishments reported near-full occupancy during peak periods, particularly in Wadi Al-Nasara during religious holidays in August. Homs has 201 operating tourism establishments, including 181 restaurants and 20 accommodation facilities. Eight establishments opened this year, while two additional projects are awaiting licensing. Tourism activity in the western countryside provided 1,450 jobs during the season, and 2,567 people work across the province’s tourism establishments. Al-Taweel cited high operating costs, declining purchasing power among domestic tourists, inadequate infrastructure and supporting services, and the seasonal nature of tourism as key challenges. Tourism authorities conducted 144 inspection tours of establishments. Businesses in Wadi Al-Nasara reported strong demand, with a resort in Marmarita planning an expansion after a successful season. Hotel executive Jamil Sallat said tourism activity had improved but cited difficulties securing fuel, disposing of waste and obtaining permits for artistic events. The tourism directorate plans to offer new sites for investment in Homs city, the western countryside and Palmyra, while developing entertainment and adventure tourism. Other proposals include restoring Homs Citadel and creating a cultural tourism route linking it with traditional markets and old neighborhoods, and establishing a center for local handicrafts. Recent investment projects include Avenue Homs, Victory Park and Boulevard, and Al-Salam Mall.