The admission is considered a rare acknowledgment by the Iran-backed militant organization

Lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah stated that the vehicle and its cargo were associated with their resistance against Israel

BEIRUT: A Hezbollah MP acknowledged Thursday that a 500-kilogram shipment of explosives seized last week by Lebanese authorities belonged to the group, a rare admission by the Iran-backed militants. “The vehicle and its cargo belong to the resistance” against Israel, lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said. He said Hezbollah also called for the immediate release of those arrested over the seizure.