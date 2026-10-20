Pete Hegseth confirmed visiting US troops in Israel

He met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

WASHINGTON: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Tuesday that he visited US troops in Israel and said he would ‌not ‌discuss the ‌details of a private conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I was there visiting our troops, (and) had a ‌chance ‌to talk to the ‌prime minister. ‌Of course, the nature of our conversation is not ‌something I would talk about, but they’ve been good partners, and I appreciate that,” Hegseth told reporters.