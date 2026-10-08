The 15th Consultative Meeting between the ministers of commerce and industry and the heads of federations and chambers of commerce and industry from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states was held in Manama, Bahrain, where participants discussed the importance of strengthening ties between the government and private sectors across the GCC.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, chairman of the Gulf Chambers Union and chairman of the Qatar Chamber, stressed the importance of strengthening Gulf integration and building a more resilient trade and logistics system capable of responding to regional and international changes and disruptions. This, he said, would help ensure the continued flow of goods, safeguard market security and enhance the competitiveness of the Gulf private sector.

He expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the GCC General Secretariat to strengthen communication and coordination with the Gulf Chambers Union, supporting cooperation and joint action between the two sides.

He said the meeting represents an important platform for strengthening practical dialogue between governments and the private sector and for translating lessons learned from current challenges into actionable policies and initiatives. These efforts would help safeguard the continuity of trade and supply chains, support the competitiveness of the Gulf private sector and strengthen GCC economies’ ability to withstand future disruptions.