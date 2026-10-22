7 operational bakeries at risk of closure

Head of Gaza’s Bakeries Association says flour shortage is due to Israel’s closure of crossings

LONDON: Flour stocks in warehouses across Gaza have run out, leaving the territory’s seven remaining operational bakeries at risk of closing within 48 hours unless fresh supplies are allowed in, the head of Gaza’s Bakeries Association said on Thursday. Abdul Nasser Al-Ajrami told the Palestine News Agency, WAFA, that Israel’s closure of Gaza’s crossings over the past week and its continued refusal to allow commercial flour shipments through, despite a partial reopening, had exhausted supplies. Only seven of Gaza’s 20 bakeries remain open, he said, warning that those still operating could soon be forced to close, cutting off bread supplies to residents. Al-Ajrami said flour available in local markets came from the UN World Food Programme, while commercial bakeries dependent on shipments through the crossings had stopped operating. The shortage comes alongside cuts to the UN’s assistance because of a severe funding shortfall, increasing demand for flour and driving up prices. Carl Skau, the UN World Food Programme’s acting executive director, said on Oct. 18 that funding constraints had forced the agency to reduce the number of people receiving assistance in Gaza from 1.8 million to about 500,000. The cuts reflected a lack of money, not a decline in need, as winter approaches, he said. Meanwhile, intermittent crossing closures throughout October have deepened Gaza’s humanitarian and economic crisis by restricting deliveries of food, fuel and humanitarian aid. The Rafah crossing also remains closed to evacuations of sick and wounded Palestinians.