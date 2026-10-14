Two young men were killed near Khan Yunis

A woman was among those killed in an airstrike on an apartment in Gaza City

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian officials said Israeli strikes killed four people in Gaza on Wednesday, days after the anniversary of the declaration of a US-mediated ceasefire. Two young men died when Israeli forces struck a vehicle near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal and Nasser Hospital said. Two other people, including a woman, were killed when an Israeli aircraft struck an apartment building in Gaza City, according to Bassal and Al-Shifa hospital. The Israeli military did not immediately give details on the strikes. Earlier Wednesday, it said it had killed more than 100 “terrorists” over the past four months in an operation in the north of the Gaza Strip. The military said it also destroyed around eight kilometers (five miles) of tunnels used by militants. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a tight reelection battle this month, has vowed no let-up in targeting Hamas despite the ceasefire that went into effect on October 10, 2025, leading Hamas to free its remaining living hostages. Hamas stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, the deadliest day ever for the country. The attack resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally from official Israeli figures, with militants also dragging 251 hostages into Gaza, 44 of them already dead. Israel’s massive offensive in Gaza has since killed more than 74,300 people, according to the territory’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas and whose figures are generally considered reliable by the United Nations.