On Thursday alone, 4 people were killed, 9 injured due to Israeli bombing

Authorities have recovered the bodies of 838 individuals since so-called ceasefire in October 2025

LONDON: The death toll in the Gaza Strip rose on Thursday to 74,396, with 175,449 people injured since Israel launched its military campaign in the Palestinian coastal enclave in October 2023. Four people were killed on Thursday and nine were injured in an Israeli bombing, according to health authorities and the Palestine News Agency. Since a US-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was agreed in October 2025, 1,505 people have been killed, and 5,332 injured in Gaza. Authorities have recovered the bodies of 838 individuals during this time, while thousands remain trapped beneath the rubble. According to the UN, Israel’s actions have restricted Gaza’s 2 million population to about 30 percent of the territory. The Israeli government is facing charges of war crimes and genocide at the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice following their actions.