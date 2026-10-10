The village of Al-Mughayyir has been subjected to repeated Israeli military incursions and ongoing attacks by settlers targeting Palestinian citizens and their property

NABLUS: Four Palestinians were injured on Saturday after being assaulted by Israeli settlers in the town of Beita, south of Nablus. Local sources said that settlers attacked Palestinian farmers in the areas of Jabal Qamas and Al-Dhahr, southeast of the town, and beat them, injuring four people. The injured Palestinians were transferred for medical treatment. Beita and surrounding areas have been subjected to repeated attacks by Israeli settlers targeting Palestinian citizens, farmers, and their property. Settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, stole olive crops and damaged several trees on Saturday evening in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah. Amin Abu Alia, head of the Al-Mughayyir village council, said settlers released their sheep into Palestinian-owned agricultural land in the village’s eastern plain area, stole olive crops and damaged several trees. He added that Israeli forces continued to close the village’s western entrance for hours, preventing citizens from entering or leaving. The entrance is the only access route currently available, following the closure of the eastern entrance more than three years ago. The village of Al-Mughayyir has been subjected to repeated Israeli military incursions and ongoing attacks by settlers targeting Palestinian citizens and their property. Settlers also attacked Palestinian farmers in the town of Qaffin, north of Tulkarm, on Saturday, stealing olive crops and harvesting equipment and abducting three farmers. Local sources reported that the attack took place in the Dhahr Al-Abed area, north of the town. The colonists abducted three farmers, taking them to an unknown location. The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported at least 12 settler attacks since Saturday morning across the governorates of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, Nablus, Qalqilia, Hebron and Jericho. The attacks included assaults on olive harvesters and forcing them off their lands, detaining and beating Palestinians, spraying them with pepper spray, stealing property, raiding homes, demolishing a wall and blocking roads, according to the commission's monitoring and documentation data.