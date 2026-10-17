Incident caused by explosion of obsolete ammunition.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi orders an investigation into the blast.

BAGHDAD: An explosion at the Popular Mobilization Forces headquarters in Baghdad killed one member of the Iraqi paramilitary ‌group and ‌wounded four ‌others, according to a security and a medical source. The group said a stockpile of obsolete ammunition had exploded, injuring five ‌people ‌and causing a ‌fire, which has since ‌been brought under control. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has ordered an investigation into the blast, an official statement said. The PMF, known in Arabic as ‌Hashd Al-Shaabi, is an umbrella group of mostly Shiite paramilitary factions that has been formally integrated into Iraq’s state security forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.