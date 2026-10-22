LONDON: The European Parliament called on Thursday for the Houthi militia in Yemen to be included on the EU’s list of terrorist organizations.

MEPs overwhelmingly backed a resolution that said the Iran-backed group’s military and political wings, leadership, and military and security apparatus, should be designated.

The resolution condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the Houthi’s missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, including deadly strikes on Riyadh’s international airport.

The text called for all channels of financing for the Houthis to be dismantled and for the European Union to freeze funds and economic resources belonging to the group and its facilitators.

While the vote was non-binding, it adds more pressure on European nations to act against the militia.

EU member states would have to all agree on the terrorist designation for the listing to take effect.