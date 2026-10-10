DAMASCUS: A recent update from the EU Aviation Safety Agency reflects progress in assessing the safety of Syrian airspace, particularly a reduction in risk levels for overflights at higher altitudes and the possibility of using specific sections of the airspace under approved technical requirements.

In a post on X, Omar Hosari, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, said the development coincided with a meeting between the authority, the EU mission and heads of European missions in Syria, during which practical steps to strengthen cooperation and air connectivity with Europe were discussed.

He added that two Asian airlines are preparing to begin using Syrian airspace by the end of this month, indicating an increase in overflight traffic and growing confidence in the country’s airspace.

FAST FACT Two Asian airlines are preparing to begin using Syrian airspace by the end of this month, indicating an increase in overflight traffic and growing confidence in the country’s airspace.

Hosari said the authority continues its technical work and international coordination to address the remaining restrictions, with the aim of restoring Syrian airspace’s full role in the international air navigation network.

Last month, the authority adopted air route L602 following months of technical studies, aircraft traffic simulations and coordination with neighboring countries and relevant organizations.

The move is part of a project to develop Syria’s air route network and improve airspace efficiency.

Last Wednesday, Hosari also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in civil aviation and air transport with heads of European Union missions in Syria.

Syrian Airlines recently launched its updated visual identity and new strategic vision during a ceremony held at Damascus International Airport, organized in cooperation with the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport.

During the event, the national carrier confirmed the official entry into service of the first aircraft featuring the updated visual identity.

Syrian Aviation Holding CEO Anwar Akkad stated during the ceremony that the rebranding accompanies comprehensive digital upgrades, including modernized booking and payment platforms, a mobile application, and automated internal management systems, with a new global-standard reservation system launching early next month.