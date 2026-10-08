EU says it supports extension of UNIFIL's mandate in southern Lebanon due to security concerns

Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas says bloc is concerned about potential security vacuum

BEIRUT: Visiting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told AFP on Thursday that the bloc favored extending the mandate of United Nations peacekeepers in south Lebanon, where Israeli troops invaded during the latest war with Hezbollah. “Our member states have been saying that there can’t be any security vacuum in southern Lebanon, so everybody is worried about the UNIFIL mandate ending,” she said in an interview during a visit to Lebanon, adding that “it would be most welcomed if this mandate is extended, so that is the position of the member states.”