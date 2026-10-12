The mission will advise Lebanon’s military and internal security forces.

Objectives include strengthening territorial control and border security.

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers on Monday adopted a decision establishing a new support mission in Lebanon aimed ‌at advising ‌the country’s military ‌and internal security forces. The mission “will advise and assist the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces ‌to ‌strengthen territorial control, ‌border security, ‌and internal security,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas ‌said in a statement, adding that “Europe is invested in Lebanon’s future.” The Council of the EU said the mission will have an initial mandate of three years.