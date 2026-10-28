Egyptian and Saudi foreign ministers had a phone discussion.

They talked about efforts to manage the current regional crisis.

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aty said Wednesday that he discussed with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan the latest regional developments and de-escalation efforts during a phone call. We discussed “efforts to contain the current crisis and prevent escalation,” noting that the two ministers agreed to “continue close consultation and coordination,” the minister said on his X account.