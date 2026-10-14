Most embassies to Israel are still in Tel Aviv.

Colombia joins a small list of countries with embassies in Jerusalem.

JERUSALEM: Colombia on Wednesday officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem, joining a small but growing list of countries to do so while most other embassies to Israel remain in Tel Aviv. “This is an important date for the State of Israel. It’s also an important date for the city of Jerusalem,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said during a ceremony while signing the embassy’s guest book.