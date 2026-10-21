7 drones launched toward Saudi Arabia and intercepted

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Wednesday it intercepted seven drones launched toward the Kingdom, including in the Madinah region home to the Prophet's Mosque. "Four drones launched towards the Kingdom have been intercepted and destroyed," coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki posted on X, adding in a second post that the interceptions took place in Saudi Arabia's Eastern province, as well as Madinah.Al-Malki later said another drone had been intercepted, also in the Eastern province.On Wednesday evening, the coalition announced it had intercepted a sixth drone launched by the Houthis toward the southern region and a seventh drone toward the Eastern province.