A cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident caused a fire on the vessel.

Dubai: A cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an “unknown projectile” on Wednesday, causing a fire and two casualties, a British maritime agency said. “The Company Security Officer of a cargo vessel reports being struck by an unknown projectile. The vessel is on fire and adrift,” the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said. “All crew have been evacuated with 2 casualties reported.”