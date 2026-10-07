British troops arrive in Lebanon for 3-week joint military exercise with Lebanese forces

Support aims to bolster military as Lebanon’s sole defender, says UK ambassador

LONDON: British soldiers have arrived in Lebanon for a three-week exercise with Lebanese troops aimed at strengthening defense ties and improving operational readiness, the British Embassy in Beirut said on Wednesday. The exercise, Pegasus Cedar 2026, runs through October and brings together soldiers from the Support Company of the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, based at Dhekelia Garrison in Cyprus, and Lebanon’s Air Assault Regiment. Troops will train in mortar operations, small-unit tactics, reconnaissance and helicopter drills. US and Italian army personnel will also take part, while representatives from France, Cyprus, Qatar and Jordan will attend as observers. The drills build on a September 2023 exercise described as the largest joint British-Lebanese military training exercise of its kind. British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell said the latest exercise reflected the countries’ enduring partnership and would allow troops to sharpen their skills and exchange expertise. “Exercise PEGASUS CEDAR 2026 is a demonstration of the strong and enduring partnership between our two countries,” Cowell said. The exercise is part of broader British support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, including equipment, training and infrastructure. British military training teams also work with Lebanon’s army, navy and air force. Cowell said that support aimed to strengthen the Lebanese military’s capabilities as “the sole legitimate defender of Lebanon. “The UK remains a proud partner of the (Lebanese Armed Forces), providing equipment, training and infrastructure,” he added. Beyond developing tactical skills, the exercise is intended to deepen trust between the two militaries, said Charles Smith, Britain’s defense attache. “This exercise is not just about tactics, it’s about building and demonstrating trust,” Smith said. “The UK and Lebanon share a vision for a secure and stable future, and PEGASUS CEDAR 2026 is a testament to that partnership.” Aidan Welch, commander of the British battalion’s Support Company, said his soldiers had received a warm welcome from their Lebanese counterparts. “Working together strengthens our collective capabilities and enhances our readiness to meet shared challenges,” Welch said. “We look forward to building on this strong partnership and continuing our close cooperation in the years ahead.” The training comes as Israel continues airstrikes and artillery attacks in southern Lebanon despite a US-brokered agreement signed on June 26. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported further strikes in early October. Israel says its strikes target Hezbollah and has described some operations as responses to the group’s violations of ceasefire understandings. The June agreement, known as the Trilateral Framework between the US, Israel and Lebanon, aims to end the conflict, safeguard Lebanese and Israeli sovereignty and security, and establish peaceful relations. It calls for the Lebanese Armed Forces to restore effective sovereign authority over all Lebanese territory “pending the verified disarmament of non-state armed groups and dismantlement of associated infrastructure.” Another round of military-level talks between Lebanon and Israel is scheduled for Oct. 22-24 in Tampa, Florida, the Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.