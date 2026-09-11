Geneva: At least 46,000 people have been displaced since the fighting resumed between Houthi militia and government forces in southwestern Yemen last week, the United Nations said Friday. “At least 46,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since fighting escalated last week,” the UN’s International Organization for Migration said in a statement, warning that “the number is alarmingly rising by the hour”.
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