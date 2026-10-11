Amr Moussa called for immediate meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Riyadh to show solidarity after Houthi attacks

He said attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten both its sovereignty and broader Arab security

CAIRO: Former Arab League Secretary-General Amr Moussa called for an immediate meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Riyadh to affirm Arab solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf following Houthi attacks on the Kingdom. Moussa said Saudi Arabia was facing attacks on its sovereignty and security that amounted to a direct threat to Arab security. He said the Kingdom’s security and sovereignty were a “red line,” arguing that attacks against it should be met with more than statements of condemnation and solidarity. Moussa said such a ministerial meeting could pave the way for an urgent Arab summit aimed at reaching a comprehensive strategic position on challenges confronting the region, including developments in the Gulf, the Palestinian cause, the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa. His remarks came amid a broader wave of Arab solidarity with Saudi Arabia following the Houthi attacks. The Arab League on Sunday condemned the attacks, saying repeated strikes on civil aviation facilities and the endangerment of passengers and airport staff represented a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international law. It said the attacks also posed a direct threat to civilians, international air navigation and regional security and stability. The League expressed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its territory, citizens and residents, stressing that Saudi security was an integral part of Arab national security. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, president of the Arab Parliament, also strongly condemned continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including the targeting of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which he said resulted in deaths and injuries. He said attacks on airports and civilian facilities constituted a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law. Ambassador Rakha Ahmed Hassan, a former Egyptian assistant foreign minister, told Arab News that an Arab summit should be convened because of the growing challenges facing Arab states and regional security. He said such a summit had originally been scheduled for June but was postponed, adding that Houthi attacks targeting civilians violated international law. Ambassador Salah Halima, another former Egyptian assistant foreign minister, told Arab News that the attacks violated international law and international humanitarian law and threatened regional security and stability. Halima described the attacks as a crime against humanity and stressed that Saudi Arabia’s security was an integral part of Arab national security. Egypt also strongly condemned the continued attacks on Saudi Arabia and the targeting of King Khalid International Airport. The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as irresponsible acts that flagrantly violated international law and endangered the lives of civilians of different nationalities. Egypt reaffirmed its rejection of such attacks, warning that they threatened regional security and stability, while expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and supporting measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, sovereignty and citizens. Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy also condemned the continuing Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia during a telephone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Fahmy said the security of Saudi Arabia was integral to the security of the wider Arab world.