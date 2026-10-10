Abdulrahman Saleh Al-Mahrami praised the Southern Armed Forces for their bravery and resilience, highlighting their role in confronting the Houthi militias

He called on fighters to be patient and resolute, stating that their determination is crucial for liberating Yemen from Houthi control

Abdulrahman Saleh Al-Mahrami, a member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, known as “Abu Zaraa,” called on Yemeni forces to continue fighting against the Houthi group, stressing that the battle to restore the state and end the group’s influence requires “steadfastness and patience” on all fronts. Al-Mahrami said in a post on the “X” platform that the Southern Armed Forces “set the finest examples of bravery and steadfastness, and shattered the illusions of the terrorist Houthi militias,” considering that their positions will remain “a testament to the victory of the oppressed and the confrontation of the Iranian project.” Al-Mahrami addressed a message to the fighters on various fronts, saying: “O makers of victory in the field, O brave heroes, be patient and persevere, for the battle to restore the state and liberate the country from the filth of this oppressive group, and to protect the security of the region, requires the steadfastness of heroes and the strength of honorable people.” He added that the fighting forces possess “unwavering determination and unbreakable will,” calling for the continuation of the fight “until the desired goals are achieved.” Al-Mahrami’s statements come at a time when the Yemeni arena is witnessing a military escalation, with continued clashes between government forces and the Houthi group, in addition to strikes targeting the group’s sites and capabilities. Praise for the Arab coalition The member of the Presidential Leadership Council praised the role played by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, considering the battle against the Houthis to be a shared responsibility between the two sides. He said: “Thanks and loyalty to our brothers in the Arab coalition led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for we are fighting together in one battle, and we share the sacrifices in one trench.” He added that cooperation between Yemen and the coalition aims to “forge a common destiny and a single, unbreakable goal,” referring to the military and political efforts to confront the Houthis and support the internationally recognized Yemeni government. Al-Mahrami is a member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, which was formed in April 2022. The council is responsible for managing the transitional phase and leading the political and military efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Yemen.