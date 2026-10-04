Al Alimi calls for international support

Praises Saudi Arabia's support for Yemen

President of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi announced the launch of military operations to recapture the country’s remaining territories controlled by the Houthis. “Today we are embarking on a decisive phase in the history of our nation,” Al-Alimi said, adding that the state had made “great sacrifices” in choosing the path of peace. Al-Alimi said the operations were aimed at restoring security, rights and dignity to citizens in areas controlled by the Houthis, stressing that those citizens were not targets of the military operations. He called on residents in militia-controlled areas to stay away from Houthi gathering places and to protect their children from being drawn into the fighting. “The military operations we are about to launch are not a war against our people in Sana’a, Hodeidah, and Sa’ada,” Al-Alimi said. “They are not a war against any sect or tribe.” He said every city reclaimed by the state would enter a phase of stability, recovery and reconstruction, adding that the success of the battle would be measured by the number of citizens who had regained a sense of security. Al-Alimi also called on Yemen’s “brothers and friends in the international community” to stand by the country. He said Yemen would continue to view Saudi Arabia as “a true partner in our shared destiny and security,” while expressing deep gratitude to Saudi Arabia’s leadership and people for their support.