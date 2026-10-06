Figure accounts for 28% of all recorded Palestinian prisoner deaths in Israeli custody since 1967

There are 9,300 Palestinians currently in Israeli prisons

LONDON: Palestinian prisoners’ organizations said on Tuesday that 92 identified prisoners had died in Israeli jails since October 2023. The figure over three years accounts for 28 percent of all recorded Palestinian prisoner deaths in Israeli custody since 1967. Advocacy groups said Israel continued to withhold information on the fate of dozens of detainees from the Gaza Strip who have died, according to the Palestine News Agency. The report was issued a day ahead of the third anniversary of Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched cross-border attacks. Israel retaliated and the resultant conflict has killed over 74,000 people. Israeli forces have arrested thousands of individuals from Gaza, although some have been released. During a press conference in Al-Bireh, in the central West Bank, prisoner groups said that they could not verify the exact number of prisoners from the coastal territory. However, there are 9,300 Palestinian prisoners currently in Israeli prisons. Of those, 118 are serving life sentences, 91 are women, 350 are children, and 3,101 are administrative detainees. The groups added that 50 percent of detainees were being held without charges, either under administrative detention or classified as “unlawful combatants” by Israel. The classifications of administrative detention and “unlawful combatants” permit the indefinite detention of individuals without charge in military detention centers. Israeli authorities have detained 26,000 people in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since late 2023, including 800 women and more than 2,000 children, most of whom were later released.