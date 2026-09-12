GAZA, JERUSALEM: Nine Palestinians, including children, were injured on Saturday after Israeli forces targeted a group of civilians in the Street 5 area of ​​Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

WAFA correspondent said that the injured were transported to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s Al-Mawasi field hospital, where they received first aid and the necessary medical care, with their conditions monitored to ensure they remained stable.

FAST FACT Israeli troops stormed the village of Muthallath Al-Shuhada, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and searched several Palestinian homes.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces searched several Palestinian homes on Saturday in the village of Muthallath Al-Shuhada, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli troops stormed the village, accompanied by detained teenager Omar Fadi Abu Murad.

Soldiers raided his father’s home, as well as several homes belonging to his uncles, and ransacked them.

Separately, the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem compelled Adham Tabash, a Jerusalemite resident, to demolish five commercial structures and shops he owns in the Wadi Al-Joz industrial zone in occupied Jerusalem, after threatening him with heavy fines if the municipality carried out the demolition itself.

In a press statement, the Jerusalem Governorate reported that Tabash had already been compelled to pay approximately 300,000 shekels ($98,965) in fines over the past few years. The municipality subsequently threatened to impose tens of thousands of shekels in additional fees to cover demolition costs, prompting him to demolish his own properties under duress to avoid the additional fines.

The targeted facilities include a carpentry workshop, a travel and tourism agency, a motorcycle repair shop, and a bakery and provided a livelihood for dozens of Jerusalemite workers and their families.

The demolition poses a direct threat to their livelihoods, occurring amidst the ongoing targeting of the Wadi Al-Joz industrial zone and the Palestinian economic establishments located there.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, occupation authorities carried out 71 demolition operations in August, affecting 155 structures, including 47 inhabited homes, eight uninhabited homes, 33 livelihood-generating structures, 61 agricultural structures, and six other structures.

They also issued 44 demolition notices targeting Palestinian structures and property.

Additionally, Israeli authorities also issued 44 demolition notices targeting Palestinian structures and property.

The demolition operations directly affected at least 200 Palestinians, including 75 children and 56 women.