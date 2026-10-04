A ‘military vehicle collision’ took place near Rab Al-Thalathine, according to the Israeli military

Incident came a day after 2 Israeli troops were injured in ‘accidental’ grenade blast

LONDON: Eight Israeli soldiers were wounded on Saturday when two military vehicles collided in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said. The crash took place near the Lebanese village of Rab Al-Thalathine, according to an initial military investigation cited by Israeli media. Six of the soldiers were taken to hospital for treatment. The military described the collision as an apparent accident and said it was investigating the circumstances. It came a day after two other Israeli service members were wounded in an “operational accident” involving a grenade explosion during military activity in southern Lebanon. An Israeli soldier was seriously wounded and an officer moderately wounded in Friday’s blast, The Times of Israel reported, citing the military. Both were taken to hospital, and their families were notified. The military said the circumstances of Friday’s explosion also remained under investigation. The incidents come amid continued Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon despite a US-sponsored framework agreement signed by Lebanon and Israel on June 26 in Washington. The accord called for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and for the Lebanese army to deploy in areas vacated by Israeli forces. Israel, however, has continued to conduct strikes in southern Lebanon and maintains troops in parts of the region, including territory it has occupied for decades as well as areas seized during more recent conflicts and military operations. Israel’s stated objective is to create and maintain a security buffer along the border, protecting northern Israeli communities and Israeli troops from Hezbollah rocket fire, drones, anti-tank weapons and cross-border infiltration. Israeli officials have tied any withdrawal from their positions in southern Lebanon to Hezbollah’s disarmament and to the Lebanese army’s ability to control the area. Lebanon, Hezbollah and UN officials have condemned the continuing Israeli deployment and many of the strikes as violations of Lebanese sovereignty and UN Resolution 1701. The UN has reported that Israeli forces retain an extensive presence north of the Blue Line — a 120 km UN-drawn line separating Lebanon from Israel — along with continued airspace violations, airstrikes, ground activity and naval operations.