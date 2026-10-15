DUBAI: Saudi actor Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj and Qatar-based content creator Omar Al-Sharhan have both shared messages of pride and support for the Kingdom, as a video of a young Saudi boy calmly reassuring his sister during an alert spread across social media. The clip shows the boy waking to an alert, moving across the room to check on his sister and comforting her. “Don’t be scared,” he told her, according to captions on the video. “We are in Saudi Arabia, don’t be afraid.” Al-Sharhan, an athlete, MC and content creator, reposted the video on Instagram. “This kid has a strong heart. May God protect Saudi Arabia and its people from all dangers,” he wrote in the caption. Al-Hajjaj, who starred in the box-office hit “Sattar,” also shared the clip, and previously shared a Sept. 25 video in which he addressed the Houthi militia’s attempt to target Makkah in September. “I don’t usually comment on any topic that doesn’t concern me or my field. But today I’m not speaking as an actor or as a well-known person, and honestly not even as a Saudi. I’m speaking as a Muslim who can’t stay silent about what is happening,” he said. “The attack on Makkah by the Houthis is not an attack on a region in Saudi Arabia or on a country’s borders. It is an attack on a place that is sacred in the heart of every Muslim. Makkah is not only for Saudis. Makkah is for the Jordanian, the Syrian, the Egyptian, the Lebanese and the Moroccan. Makkah is for every Arab and for every Muslim in every corner of the world. We all face one qibla, whatever our nationalities and dialects. “Makkah has a God who protects it and men who guard it,” the actor continued. “May God protect Makkah and Madinah, and protect us all.” Al-Hajjaj also pointed to the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, which opened Sept. 23 in Jeddah, saying that fans had gathered for its opening “in the presence of all the Gulf countries, including Yemen.”