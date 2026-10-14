RIYADH: Red Sea Film Labs, part of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Foundation, hosted a panel discussion on Oct. 13 on the role of cinematography in shaping a film’s visual identity and strengthening its storytelling. The session, part of the Labs’ “Inspire” series, was held during the Seoul stop of its feature film program, as the foundation takes part in the Busan International Film Festival. According to the Saudi Press Agency, the discussion focused on the creative relationship between the director of photography and the director. Speakers also discussed how images can be used to convey a story and its characters, giving each film its own distinct visual language. The session drew on professional experience in Korean cinematography, citing notable works and highlighting how visual composition serves a film’s dramatic structure. The event is part of the Labs’ wider effort to share expertise, develop filmmakers’ skills and build ties with international film professionals. The Red Sea Film Foundation is taking part in the 31st Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, which runs until Thursday, with 10 films it has supported. It is the foundation’s largest presence at the festival to date. This article was first published in Arriyadah.