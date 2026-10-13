Ceremony held by Crown Prince Foundation to mark 10th anniversary

DUBAI: Saudi-born Princess Rajwa of Jordan and her husband, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, attended a ceremony held by the Crown Prince Foundation to mark its 10th anniversary on Monday. For the occasion, Princess Rajwa opted for a midi dress by British brand Self-Portrait, a Bottega Veneta intreccio knot clutch, and Maureen slingbacks by Malone Souliers. The visit came days after the royal couple met Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha of Brunei and their daughter, Princess Zahra. “With our dear friends, Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha of Brunei and their beautiful daughter Zahra,” the crown prince wrote on Instagram in September, in a joint post with the Bruneian prince. The couple were previously seen out together in August at the graduation ceremony of Al-Hussein Technical University’s sixth cohort in Amman, where Princess Rajwa wore an all-gray ensemble by Japanese label Toga Archives.Born Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif in Riyadh in 1994, the princess studied architecture at Syracuse University in New York and worked at a design studio in Riyadh before her marriage to Crown Prince Hussein in Amman in June 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, in August 2024.