DUBAI: Egyptian producer and screenwriter Mohamed Hefzy will receive the inaugural AFMI Luminary Award for Cultural Impact at the 30th edition of the San Francisco Arab Film Festival, where he will serve as guest of honor. Hefzy will be recognized at a special ceremony ahead of the festival’s opening-night screening. The award celebrates his contributions to Arab cinema and his efforts to bring regional stories to international audiences. “I am honored to be the first recipient of the Luminary Award for Cultural Impact from the San Francisco Arab Film Festival,” Hefzy said. “This award means a great deal to me at a time when we need as many Arab voices as possible to share our narratives on global platforms.” With more than 60 feature films to his name, Hefzy’s credits include “Clash” (2016), “Sheikh Jackson” (2017) and “Voy! Voy! Voy!” (2023). His latest project, “The Stories,” is Egypt’s official submission to the 99th Academy Awards. He founded Film Clinic in 2005, establishing one of the Middle East and North Africa’s leading production houses, with films screening at major international festivals including Cannes, Venice and Berlin. Hefzy previously served as president of the Cairo International Film Festival for four editions and has sat on juries at events including Sundance and Venice. He is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The San Francisco Arab Film Festival runs from Nov. 5-14.