MATERA: It is important for talent in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East to establish contacts in Hollywood, according to Gary Shapiro, former senior vice president at Sony Pictures Entertainment, working in the Columbia Pictures division. Shapiro shared his film industry insights with Arab News on the sidelines of the 7th Matera International Film Festival in Italy, which ran from Sept. 26 through to Oct. 4. “I think it’s very important that the talent in the region (have) contacts in Hollywood, because I think not only is it about content, but it’s also about financing, or co-productions, and I think it’s just important,” he said. “Anyone I know in the US, in the industry, is interested in content from anywhere in the world.” After starting his career in the 1970s, Shapiro held various marketing and distribution roles at Columbia Pictures, MGM, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Beacon Pictures. Looking back, he says he was lucky to learn the movie business from the ground up. “I went to New York and I got a job. I just kind of, by luck, at Columbia Pictures when I was 22-years-old. I started near the bottom. Although I was immediately asked to work with movie stars and stay close to them and watch over them on certain projects,” he said. He also learned a series of lessons early on: “Lay below the bullet lines, know how to stay cool and pace yourself, and watch your politics, very important. And do a good job.” Shapiro led a masterclass titled “The Making of Hollywood Cinema History” on Sept. 27, focused on the relationship between creativity, the film industry, production processes and Hollywood history.