RIYADH: Tunisia’s annual inflation rate rose to 5.6 percent in September from 5.4 percent in August, driven by an increase in food prices, new figures showed. According to the National Institute of Statistics, food inflation accelerated to 8.4 percent in September from 7.5 percent in August, while clothing prices rose 9.2 percent year on year, up from 9 percent the previous month. The increase marked the second consecutive monthly rise in Tunisia’s annual inflation rate, putting further focus on the central bank’s monetary policy as it weighs its next decision. Global inflation pressures build The latest rise comes as the US-Iran conflict has disrupted energy markets and pushed up inflationary pressures worldwide. The International Monetary Fund said global headline inflation is expected to rise to 4.7 percent in 2026 from 4.1 percent in 2025, with energy prices remaining elevated following the war. Across Africa, inflation is also expected to face renewed pressure. The World Bank projects median inflation on the continent to rise to 4.8 percent in 2026 from 3.7 percent in 2025, largely due to spillovers from the conflict in the Middle East, highlighting the broader price pressures facing emerging economies. Other categories show mixed trends The newly released data further revealed that education prices also increased to 5.5 percent in September from 5.4 percent in August, while prices for furniture, household items and routine household maintenance rose to 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco edged up to 1.5 percent from 1.4 percent. By contrast, inflation eased across several other categories in September. Health prices rose 3.3 percent, down from 3.4 percent in August, while prices for leisure and culture increased 3.9 percent, compared with 4.3 percent a month earlier. Inflation in miscellaneous goods and services fell to 5.1 percent from 5.2 percent, while transport prices rose 2 percent, down from 2.1 percent. Communications prices increased 0.4 percent, compared with 0.5 percent in August, and inflation in restaurants and hotels eased to 6.5 percent from 6.6 percent. Inflation remained unchanged in housing, water, gas, electricity and other fuels at 4.3 percent. The Central Bank of Tunisia has kept its key interest rate at 7 percent since July, while Fitch Ratings expects inflation to average 5.7 percent in 2026 before easing to around 5 percent through 2028.