Saudi Arabia's consumer spending surged 23.4% to SR16.51 billion ($4.4 billion) for the week ending October 3, primarily driven by a 142.8% increase in education-related expenditures due to the new academic year.

Other sectors also saw growth, with food and beverage spending up 41% and transportation by 27.8%, while spending in hotels declined by 9.8%.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s consumer spending jumped 23.4 percent week on week to SR16.51 billion ($4.4 billion) in the week ending Oct. 3, driven by a sharp increase in education-related outlays, official data showed. The increase in point-of-sale spending was accompanied by a 12.5 percent rise in transaction volumes to 273.92 million, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank. Education spending posted the biggest sectoral increase, surging 142.8 percent to SR212.57 million, while the number of education transactions climbed 69.1 percent. Economist Talat Hafiz told Arab News “the sharp increase in education-related spending was largely seasonal, reflecting the start of the new academic year and, to some extent, the later start of some educational institutions, particularly international and foreign schools, compared with the general school calendar in the Kingdom.” The increase was also driven by school and university fees and purchases of educational supplies, he said, adding that the subsequent normalization in September confirmed the temporary, back-to-school nature of the spike. Sectoral spending Food and beverage spending rose 41 percent from the previous week to SR2.98 billion, while restaurants and cafes recorded a 7.7 percent increase to SR1.89 billion. Apparel, clothing and accessories spending rose 10.6 percent to SR1.31 billion. Transportation spending increased 27.8 percent to SR1.21 billion, while gas-station spending rose 16.1 percent to SR1.15 billion. Healthcare spending stood at SR1.09 billion, up 25.4 percent, while professional and business services reached SR905.64 million, up 26.3 percent. Telecommunication spending jumped 53.3 percent to SR278.69 million, and jewelry rose 43.5 percent to SR489.79 million. Books and stationery transactions grew 13.1 percent to SR135.3 million. Hotels were the only major sector to decline, with spending falling 9.8 percent to SR280.55 million. Geographic breakdown Riyadh dominated POS transactions, with spending in the capital reaching SR5.62 billion, up 20 percent, while the number of transactions rose 11.3 percent to 90.01 million. Jeddah recorded transactions worth SR2.13 billion, a 15.2 percent increase, with the number of transactions at 30.17 million. In Dammam, consumer spending totaled SR795.34 million, up 17.4 percent, followed by Makkah at SR634.7 million and Madinah at SR630.67 million. Alkhobar recorded SR448.77 million in transactions, up 12.8 percent, while spending in Buraidah and Abha amounted to SR413.92 million and SR198.57 million, respectively, with Abha up 31.2 percent.